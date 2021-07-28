Resign Or Be Sacked, Diri Warns Appointees Over Early Politicking

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has warned his appointees against early politicking ahead of the 2023 elections.

He warned that he would not hesitate to sack any of them found wanting.

He gave this warning before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Government House on Wednesday.

Governor Diri frowned on the activities of some of his appointees, which he said were hitting up the polity ahead of the 2023 elections, stressing that it was too early for open politicking.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that although people having the right to aspire to any political office, the time was not ripe for politicking.

“I find it very difficult to believe that appointees in this government have already started open politicking,” Diri said.

“Yes, it is the constitutional right of anybody to contest but even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything. At this time, we are trying to stamp our feet to meet up our campaign promises to our people.

“I hereby caution all those involved to immediately withdraw. If you are prepared to continue with this government, you must listen to the music of this administration. We are not prepared to start politicking from this year.”