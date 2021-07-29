Sanwo-Olu: Akeredolu’s Victory At S’Court Validates People’s Mandate

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the ruling of the supreme court to uphold the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu in the last governorship election in Ondo state as a validation of people’s mandate.

This was contained in a statement released by Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman.

The Lagos governor congratulated his Ondo counterpart on the supreme court victory.

Sanwo-Olu, who served as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on the Ondo state gubernatorial election, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the victory.

He called on residents of Ondo to unite for the continuation of good governance in the state.

“As democrats, we must submit ourselves to the tenets of democracy, which include post-election litigation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Today’s judgment has put paid to all insinuations and doubts about the resounding victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“I, therefore, call on all lovers of democracy, especially the people of Ondo State to come together for a continuation of good governance and the developmental process of Ondo, started by Governor Akeredolu from his first term of office.

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate my brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.”