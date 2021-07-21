Security Has Improved Across Nigeria, Says Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed that the level of security has improved across the country.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement titled, ‘No alternative to peace, Kwara Gov says in Eid message.’

According to the statement, the Governor spoke about the improvement of security in his state and across Nigeria, in a short interview with reporters in the state capital, Ilorin.

“It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state.

“It is a new frontier. Security wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better,” AbdulRazaq said.

He added, “We thank the President for deploying all the arsenals he could. We appreciate all institutions, security agencies, traditional rulers and all our people for putting all hands on deck to make sure that we combat the alarming rate of insecurity.”