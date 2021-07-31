Singer Buju Under Fire Over Old Tweets About Nigerian Artists

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Buju, has incurred the wrath of diehard fans of A-list Nigerian artists: Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Yemi Alade, and Mr Eazi with his old tweets trolling their music recently dug out.

In his old tweets which date as far back as 2015, Buju had lashed severely at Wizkid and Davido in particular, not also sparing Olamide, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Timaya, and even Rema in 2020 from his vitriolic comments.

Although some of the tweets have been deleted, tweeps managed to get a screenshot of all the tweets.

Several reactions to Buju’s old tweets have been registered on the microblogging platform.

@dee1dynasty wrote: “I just dey pity Buju, imagine Wizkid FC and 30BG coming together to fight one person”

@adet0la wrote: “Buju is really the original Outsider, didn’t like either Wizkid or Davido was a Burna Boy fan from the beginning.”

@Alex_Houseof308 wrote: “Which music con dey dey Buju phone that time?”

@Just_Silva__ wrote: “By the time Twitter NG finish dragging Buju, he won’t like the way he’s feeling anymore”

@fabianjnr5 wrote: “If Buju didn’t sub you as an artist.. then you should question your music career”

@Tife_fabunmi wrote: “Na all the A list artistes collect from Buju, e be like Buju no believe sey e go blow too one day.”

See the old tweets below: