Sometimes, I Feel Like Giving Up – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed that she sometimes feels like giving up on life.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to disclose this fact about herself.

In her words:

“SOMETIMES I FEEL LIKE GIVING UP TOO. YES I REALLY DO.. BUT I ALSO KNOW THATS NOT AN OPTION.. EVERYONE IS GOING THROUGH SOMETHING ON DIFFERENT LEVELS..

YOU ARE NOT ALONE.. SO DONT FEEL ALONE 🥰🥰 THE BEST SMILE MAY BE THE HEAVY HEART. KEEP PUSHING. LIFE IS HARD

LIFE IS TOUGH. BUT I AM BRAVE. SO ARE YOU… WE ARE BRAVE🥰 I LOVE YOU #BIGHUGS #PlentyKisses”