“Stop Portraying Igbo Men As Ritualists,” Actress Praiz Sam Tells Her Colleagues

Nollywood actress, Praiz Sam has penned a letter to her colleagues over the portrayal of Igbo men as ritualists in Nollywood movies.

The actress took to her Instagram page to pen the lengthy note.

She wrote:

“A Letter to MY NOLLYWOOD!! Dear Nollywood, how are you? Hope you’re doing great?😊 A quick one!!

Please ,can we glorify the hardworking part of IGBO MEN, in our movies?? Instead of “RITUALS” alllllllll the time!!

I mean, people are beginning to see it as a norm and if you really want to look into it yeah, IGBO MEN IN NIGERIA ARE THE MOST HARDWORKING MEN!!! Yes I said what I said!! With my FULL CHEST!!”

