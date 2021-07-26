Tecno Wins Mobile Phone Brand Of The Year Twice In A Row

Smartphone brand, TECNO, has just received the 2021 Beacon of Information and Communications Technology (BoICT) Award for “Mobile Phone Brand of the Year”. This will make it the second time the brand will be getting this recognition after it did in 2020.

This achievement reaffirms TECNO’s innovative capabilities as a leader in the mobile phone industry. The award was announced at an industry event held on July 24 at Eko Hotels & Suites and was presented by the Keynote Speaker of the day; CEO, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Muhammad Rudman.

Speaking about the Award, Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager, TECNO Mobile, West Africa said;

“TECNO has always prided itself on designing products that deliver premium experiences and power-packed performances. Unprecedented innovation has been the brand’s hallmark from the get go. We are thankful and honoured at this recognition.”

In recent years, TECNO has gained more and more reputation and attention in global and local markets, especially with its successes across Africa and the relaunch of the PHANTOM brand that not only marked a jump by the brand to rival at the higher-end market section, but also a significant change to the competitive landscape in global emerging markets. The brand has been consistent in striving for excellence by delivering the latest in product functions, image, user experience and other areas of mobile technology.

Addressing Industry experts and stakeholders at the event, Muhammad Rudman reiterated the need for the adoption of 5G network in Africa, allaying fears around the safety of the technology in his keynote speech titled “How 5G can Help Internet Service Delivery”.

Now in its 12th year, the BoICT Awards is an initiative of the media house, Nigeria Communications Week, aimed at rewarding best practices and recognizing outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations to the growth of ICT.

The event is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria. This year, it had in attendance a large gathering of ICT practitioners, regulators, financiers, amongst others.

About TECNO

TECNO Mobile is a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.