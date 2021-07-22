Tiwa Savage Celebrates Son As He Clocks 6

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Jamil Balogun as he clocks 6 on his birthday, Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The music star shared a video of the six-year-old showing his growth from a baby to a toddler up until now.

She captioned it:

“My baby. My reason to keep going Happy Birthday to my SONshine #6 @officialjamilbalogun”

Read Also: Singer Tiwa Savage Loses Father

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Koroba’ crooner has been thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of her father.

The mother of one had announced her father’s death on Monday night in a short emotional tribute written on her Instagram page.