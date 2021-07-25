Tobi Dazzles as Anchor of The Phantom Xtraordinaire Show

We all know that the multi-talented BBN alum has got his hands in various pots since he left the Big Brother house back in 2018. He is one bold and extraordinary celebrity that we can’t seem to get enough of. And now, news reaching us is that the University of Lagos graduate will be hosting TECNO’s Phantom Xtraordinaire Talk show.

Weeks ago, at TECNO’s Phantom X launch, the brand teased a new talk show. Showing us 6 celebrities from different pockets of the industry who have had unique journeys with extraordinary careers, the brand announced that the Show was going to inspire fans and viewers at large to live their best possible lives boldly and in pursuit of the extraordinary.

This won’t be the first show Tobi Bakre has been involved with. The social media influencer hosted the first cooking competition to be executed in the Nigerian flour milling industry, tagged Honeywell Cook-Off Competition. He also hosted MTN My Yellow Star earlier this year.

It is actually no wonder that he keeps getting these gigs. Tobi is a natural host. He sets the tone and pace such that the shows take on a very warm, interesting quality.

For TECNO’s Phantom Xtraordinaire Show, he will be interviewing Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, Business consultant and inspirational speaker Fela Durotoye, pioneer beauty entrepreneur Tara Durotoye, WNBA draft Evelyn Akhator, and Founder of SLOT Nnamdi Ezeigbo.

Asides the fact that these celebrities will go personal about their journeys, they will also be taking dares in a segment of the show called Choose Your Dare. I can already see how mischievous Tobi will get with this segment. These celebrities are definitely going to burst out in sweat!

The show will be in 6 parts and will air every weekend starting this Friday 23rd July (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) for 2 weeks. Tune in to TECNO’s YouTube channel at 7:30pm on these days to catch all the fun.

The weekend can’t come early enough!