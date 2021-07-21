Tonto Dikeh Slams Those Advising Her About Her New Relationship

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has slammed those advising her on her new relationship with Prince Kpokpogri.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and mother of one recently went all out to celebrate and appreciate the Chairman of Anti-corruption and Integrity Forum on her Instagram page, referring to him as her husband.

In a new post sighted on her Instagram Story, the brand influencer tells those advising her in her DM to get out so that she can respond to business DMs.

She added that those advising her now were nowhere to be found when she was going through pain.

See her post below: