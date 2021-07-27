‘Try To Make Your Supporters Happy Sometimes,’ BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva Advises Celebrities

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Leo Da Silva, has advised celebrities and influencers to try to make their supporters happy in a little way by celebrating them on their birthdays with a comment on their pages.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the reality TV star wrote:

“Celebs and influencers, you can make someone’s day by doing the little things. People who support you, when it’s their birthday, just drop a comment on their post. Honestly that’s the least. Someone can’t always be commenting on all your pictures and you can’t do it even once,” he wrote.