‘Try To Make Your Supporters Happy Sometimes,’ BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva Advises Celebrities

BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Leo Da Silva, has advised celebrities and influencers to try to make their supporters happy in a little way by celebrating them on their birthdays with a comment on their pages.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the reality TV star wrote:

“Celebs and influencers, you can make someone’s day by doing the little things. People who support you, when it’s their birthday, just drop a comment on their post. Honestly that’s the least. Someone can’t always be commenting on all your pictures and you can’t do it even once,” he wrote.

The reality TV star’s post

