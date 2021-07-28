UK Not Doing Enough For Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the British government of “not doing much” in the case of his client.

On June 29, Kanu, a British citizen, was arrested and extradited to Nigeria to face charges of treasonable felony.

Following his apprehension, Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told newsmen that the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office “stands ready to provide consular assistance” regarding the matter.

He added that the UK “would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process” as Kanu’s prosecution resumes.

However, speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, Ejiofor stated that the “British government has not set their eyes on Nnamdi Kanu talk more of offering any form of service till today”.

Also Read: EDITORIAL: Now That Kanu, Igboho Have Been Arrested, What Next?

The attorney also hinted at a “likelihood of connivance in the effect of my client on the part of the British government”.

“I can confirm, British high commission and government are not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there’s a very likelihood of connivance in the effect of my client on the part of the British government,” Ejiofor said.

“In 2015, Nnamdi Kanu, a British national, was arrested in Lagos, and I know what happened and the effort they made. I know how they were keeping constant communication with me. I know how they were visiting him in SSS, where he was initially detained before being taken to prison. They were there severally. Every two days, they visited him in prison. At times, they make sure to confirm with me about his medical condition.

“But as of today, July 2021, a British national was abducted on June 19 and smuggled into Nigeria thereafter. And was taken to court on the 29. These things happened to the knowledge of the British government, and, apart from that, we formally notified them.

“The British government has not set their eyes on Nnamdi Kanu talkless of offering any form of service, and till today, I can confirm that to you.”