‘We Ask Our God To Deal With Buhari’ — Ayo Adebanjo Kicks Over Igboho’s Arrest

Leader of Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political group, Ayo Adebanjo has expressed that the federal government has no right to seek Sunday Igboho’s extradition from Benin Republic.

He asked “God to deal with Buhari”.

A few weeks after Ighoho was declared “wanted” by the Department of State Services (DSS), Benin Republic’s security forces arrested him in Cotonou while he was trying to flee to Germany.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, in a chat with Arise TV, Adebanjo added his voice to the stream of reactions.

He described Igboho as a “political prisoner”, and said the federal government has “no right” to seek his extradition.

Also Read: Court Orders DSS To Produce Igboho’s Associates

The 93-year-old Afenifere leader said Nigerian authorities are only terrified of Igboho’s popularity, saying “the-power-that-be wants to kill him because he’s leading a popular revolt.”

“When they see the crowd that Igboho is pulling at every meeting, that is what is terrifying them. Can Buhari summon the crowd that Igboho is summoning each time he holds a meeting, even with the fact that he [Buhari] gives money to who will attend the meeting, that is a rented crowd?”

“You’re looking for somebody’s life, and you ask him to come and surrender himself. Who will do that? He has muzzled everybody: the press can’t talk, and there is a limit to questions that broadcasters can ask now without them closing the station.

“Keeping everybody quiet. But I tell you, Buhari may depend on chariots and everything, but we have God. And we call on our God to deal with Buhari. Because we are helpless, and he has all the ammunition of power. “

He then said, “Buhari may depend on chariots and everything, but we have God. And we call on our God to deal with Buhari”.

“He [Igboho] is a political refugee. He didn’t commit any crime here. He didn’t waylaid or kill anybody. He didn’t run away from anybody after committing a crime. He ran for his life because the-power-that-be wants to kill him because of his agitation. Because he’s leading a popular revolt,” Adebanjo said.