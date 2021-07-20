We Must Make Sacrifices For Our Country, Says Gbaja In Eid-el-Kabir Message

Speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called on Nigerians to contribute meaningfully towards ensuring peaceful existence in the country.

He made this call in his Eid-el-Kabir message on Monday.

Gbajabiamila expressed that Nigerians need to be united in tackling the challenges confronting the country.

He pointed out that Nigerians, especially Muslims, should use the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for wisdom for leaders.

Also Read: Osinbajo: Why Leaders Must Remain Calm During Crisis

“I congratulate my Muslim compatriots for marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. This is a time for us to be more united as a people,” he said.

“As Muslims, we must make frantic efforts to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet, whose life is a perfect example of what we all should be.

“The act of sacrifice, one of the major lessons of the Eid-el-Kabir, should be part of our lives at all times. We must make sacrifices for ourselves, our families, our friends, our neighbours, and of course, our country.

“I enjoin all of us to continue to be good citizens and make meaningful contributions for our continuous peaceful coexistence.”