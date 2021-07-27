What are the Most Popular Forms of Online Entertainment in 2021?

Whether it’s with the aid of a laptop, desktop computer, mobile phone, or tablet, millions of people nowadays, no matter their geographic location, are seeking entertainment via technology. Although individuals turning to the internet to have fun is surely nothing new, the things society is most interested online is continuously changing. In 2021 where online entertainment is more mainstream than ever before, what are the most common activities that people engage with? In this article we take a look at just that.

Social Media Apps

In today’s smartphone-crazed world, you’ll be hard pressed to find a mobile owner that does not have accounts on multiple social media platforms. From Instagram to Facebook, Twitter to YouTube, Pinterest, Snapchat, and countless others, these social networks are major leaders in online entertainment, their users scrolling for hours on platforms that promote connectivity, amusement, and diversion. In 2021 the most favoured app of this kind is also the fastest growing social media platform of all time: Tik Tok. Here, a short-form video type of entertainment delights content creators and viewers who spend hours each week either watching or making them. With a large selection of sound snippets, filters, and viral dances, it’s impossible for users to grow bored.

Tik Tok is a social platform that has taken the world by storm, and continues to rage on in terms of popularity

Video Streaming

In addition to social media scrolling, modern-day society has proven to love streaming movies and series online. And in 2021, there are more options to do so than ever before. Nowadays, streaming platforms are plentiful, from Hulu to Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO, and Paramount Plus, just to name a few. Not to mention many of these brands have their own mobile application which adapts viewings to smaller, portable screens so users can take video content with them on the go, conveniently. Many people enjoy streaming services as opposed to normal TV because advertisements are not present and there is often a much bigger selection.

Online/ Mobile Gaming

Each year, the amount of online and mobile gamers grows exponentially. Currently, there are billions across the world who interact with a variety of titles and gaming platforms. Mobile first-person shooter activities like the Modern Combat series are particularly popular, as they allow for multiplayer opportunities and incorporate vivid graphics into their gameplay. Online casinos are also industry leaders in online gaming, with hundreds of different platforms to choose from. Here, players can play on a variety of themed slot machines or at virtual tables where different versions of blackjack or roulette are presented realistically in the digital environment. Portable devices like the Nintendo Switch are also popular options because they combine portability with entertaining console gameplay.

Both desktop and mobile gaming contains huge audiences of users which grow each and every year

Video Chatting Apps

The year is 2021 and constant connectivity is extremely important to modern society. As such, many find online entertainment in the form of chatting with friends and loved ones with the help of video apps like Skype, FB messenger, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Google duo, and more. This type of technology allows people to share in the lives of those they love even when thousands of kilometres apart. Group video chatting apps like Houseparty or Hangouts are also extremely entertaining because they can put several people in one chat room together to talk at the same time.

Podcasts

Last but not least, podcasts are becoming increasingly popular forms of online audio entertainment. With podcasts, listeners can tune into a variety of different content across a huge selection of subjects. For example, whether you prefer fashion-related content, political topics, business talks, book reviews, or interview-style discussions, there is a podcast out there that covers it. Another pro of podcasts is that can be downloaded for later use even without internet connection. Therefore, they are the ideal entertainment for long trips or international plane rides.