Why I Don’t Support Women Paying Spousal Support To Men – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has explained why she is not in support of women paying spousal and child support to their ex-husbands.

The media personality had reacted to the report of American singer Kelly Clarkson who has been allegedly ordered to pay almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to her ex.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“God forbid bad thing. Taaaa”

Defending her reaction, the media personality cum fashion entrepreneur wrote in her subsequent posts that although she is meant to strive for gender equality as a Feminist, she thinks that women already have a hard life so it’s sad for her to see a woman giving a man money.