Why I Only Take Relationship Advice From God – Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has disclosed why she only takes relationship advice from God and she can’t trust anyone when it comes to her relationship.

According to the curvy movie star, she only runs to God for relationship advice because every other person is just looking for gist to sell to blogs.

In her words:

“No dey take advice from person wey no even fit advice his or herself. The only person I run to in my relationship is God. He listens and gives instant solutions. All dis oda people dey find gist to sell to blogs BANUSO”