Why I’ve Been Absent From Social Media – Singer Tolani Otedola

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Why I've Been Absent From Social Media - Singer Tolani Otedola
Tolani Otedola

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tolani Otedola has revealed why she has not been active on social media for over a year.

The billionaire heiress took to her Instagram page to pen lengthy post revealing that she was diagnosed with a condition which made her experience the toughest season of her life.

In her words:

For over a year now, I’ve been very social media shy… life shy if I’m being honest. Last year l was diagnosed with a condition & it was the toughest season of my life.. But with God and some really special people by my side, I made it through.

I grow stronger every day, and the worst of it has passed… but there have been a few aftereffects of my treatment, one of which has greatly affected my confidence… because it’s quite obvious.

Read AlsoFemi Otedola Celebrates Daughter, Tolani On Her Birthday

Being in an industry that places a high value on appearance, I found myself unable to reconcile taking medication that helped my mind but affected my weight.”

See her full post below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here