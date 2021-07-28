Wike: Nigeria Must Be Protected Against Violent Secession Agitation

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, has reiterated the need for national unity.

He stated that God made no mistake in bringing people of diverse cultures under one nation.

The governor stated this when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Also Read: Lucky Irabor: We Won’t Allow Violent Secession Agitations

Wike, therefore, advised that Nigeria must be protected against violent secessionist agitations.

The Rivers State helmsman noted that the war against insecurity had suffered a setback because Army officers became partisan instead of being professional.