Wizkid’s Second Babymama Reveals Why Her Son’s Skin Color Is Getting Dark

Afrobeats singer, Wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta Diallo has revealed why her son, King Ayo’s skin is getting darker.

This is after a troll told her in a live question-and-answer chat via her Instagram Stories that she should do something about her son’s skin color because he is getting dark.

The fan wrote:

“King Ayo is getting black. Please try to do something…. Love you ❤️❤️❤️”

To which Binta replied:

“I’m literally getting sick and tired of hearing about how my son is getting black like really? It’s summer out here and it’s hot af and he plays outside everyday at be at the pool. So if course his skin tone gets darker during summertime. BTW King Ayo has his papa’s skin color, not mine.”