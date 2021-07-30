You Can’t Succeed Above Your Educational Qualification –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that a person can’t succeed outside his personal educational qualification, adding that anybody who misses education has missed everything.

Buhari also stated that Nigerian parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children get educated.

The President stated this during a panel discussion on Thursday at the Global Education Summit in London.

Also Read: Buhari Pledges To Increase Education Budget By 50% In Next Two Years

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, revealed this in a statement titled, ‘Nigerians Acutely Aware of Priority of Education, President Buhari Tells Global Education Summit’.

Buhari stated that the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration, but despite this, the government and people realise that education is the starting point for success.

He added that no Nigerian parent jokes with education, as they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated.”