You’re Only Entitled To What You Work For – Actor Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has offered a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

According to the movie star, the only thing a person is entitled to in this world is what they have worked for.

In his words:

“The only thing you are entitled to in this world is that thing you have worked for. So when asking for help, always add the word ‘please’. Nobody owes you anything. And never say to anyone, ‘I know you can do it for me’, you know nothing about other people’s lives. Forget what you see on social media, people only show you the little they want to show you. You don’t know the rest. Good luck.”