2023: Buhari’s Government Using EFCC To Bully Opposition Leaders, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of using security agencies to clamp down on the opposition.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman.

He accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) to harass PDP leaders “in the renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation”.

Ologbondiyan stated that the APC is targeting dissenting voices to “foist an anti-democratic situation” in the country ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Our party however states that no amount of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies to clampdown on its leaders on trump up corruption charges, can cow or make the PDP to surrender or abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians to lead in the effort to rescue our nation, come 2023,” the statement reads.

“The APC knows that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition.

“As such, it seeks to use the state apparatus of power to decimate and muzzle opposition and dissenting voices and foist an anti-democratic situation on Nigerians.

“Part of this heinous plot by the APC is to use the EFCC to bully, harass and hound PDP leaders, who are rallying Nigerians for the task ahead, with a view to coercing them to abdicate the mandate of the people and join the APC.

“This explains why the EFCC and other security agencies have been harassing PDP leaders such as former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former PDP state governors, including the former governor or Abia state, senator Theodore Orji; former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson; his Kano State counterpart, senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and other key PDP leaders, on trump up charges, while their counterparts in the APC with similar allegations as well as others who had defected to the APC are moving around freely.”