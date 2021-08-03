2023 Elections: I Believe In Rotational Presidency – Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called for the adoption of a rotational presidency for all regions to benefit.

The governor made this call on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I believe in the rotational presidency in Nigeria, I strongly believe in that,” he said. “This is my view, it is not the view of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.”

Governor Sule, noting that he is a beneficiary of rotation in emerging governor of Nasarawa, noted that the best person from the zone should emerge as the nation’s President.