2023: Group Urges Youths To Support Bello For President

A group of youth under the aegis of Project Niger Delta has called on Nigerian youths to embrace and support youths vying for political positions during the 2023 elections.

In lieu of this, the group stated that there was a need for the youths to rally around the presidential aspiration of Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, saying he was the one that could put the country into proper shape.

The convener of the group, Princewill Ebebi, stated this during the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the Project Niger Delta, held in Akure, the state capital, on Friday.

He expressed that the group consists of a coalition of Ijaw Youths Council (Western Zone), Ijaw National Congress (Western Zone), Ex-Niger Delta Agitators and leaders of the region under the PND and are all youth groups.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is the only one who will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.

“The groups have searched the length and breadth of the country and found that Governor Bello, a young man who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs, will perform well if elected into the exalted office.”