2023: Kogi Lawmakers Visit Nasarawa Assembly To ‘Market’ Yahaya Bello

Members of the Kogi House of Assembly have asked their Nasarawa state counterparts to support Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, in his bid to emerge president in 2023.

Matthew Kolawole, the speaker of Kogi Assembly, spoke on Tuesday when he led his colleagues on a courtesy visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators in the Nasarawa assembly.

Kolawole told the Nasarawa assembly that a resolution has been passed by the Kogi lawmakers that Bello should contest for president in 2023.

He said their support for the governor is borne out of his achievements in Kogi, particularly in the areas of security, education, youth and women inclusion in governance, women empowerment, among others.

“We are here to market Yahaya Bello, the youngest and best performing governor. It is the turn of the north-central zone to produce president in 2023,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“We members of Kogi house of assembly have good and cordial working relationship with the governor, and this has brought the much-needed development to the state.”