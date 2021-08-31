2023 Presidency: Ex-gov Lamido Urges Nigerians To Seek Divine Intervention

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has urged Nigerians to seek divine intervention on the choice of presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Lamido spoke at a mini-rally organised by members of the Peoples Democratic Party at his hometown, Bamaina in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa on Tuesday.

He was responding to the call by the people urging him to join the 2023 presidential race.

Lamido stated that it be would wrong for Nigerians to single out a particular candidate as Nigeria’s best in 2023.

He expressed that Nigerians must understand that the situation at hand required divine intervention, urging them to return to God for restoration of Nigeria’s lost glory through his chosen candidate irrespective of tribe, religion, or political zone.