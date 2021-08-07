With a huge user base, Instagram is considered to be one of the fastest-growing social media platforms. It is a hub of influencers sharing their expertise on specific topics. There are billions of active users on Instagram keeping up with the lives of their favorite influencers and there is a big chunk of food lovers in this crowd. If you are a food lover, then you are at the right place.

Our today’s post is about the seven most amazing food-based Instagram accounts that you should be following. Mouth-watering food content from these accounts will trigger your food cravings and inspire your Instagram marketing strategy if you are trying to build your Instagram food page and you can even use some of the best instagram marketing tools to get the best desired results.

So, let’s dig into the food world of Instagram. Here are 7 Instagram accounts that food lovers should follow.

@foodgod

Jonathan Cheban who is also known as the Foodgod is an American food influencer with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. With a variety of food content on his Instagram feed, Cheban is one of the top food influencers on Instagram.

He uses all the different Instagram formats to post his content and also owns a delivery service company named Prepped Delivery that offers sealed meals with freshly sourced ingredients. Foodgod Instagram page is a combination of so many great food-related stuff which you definitely want to follow.

@halfbakedharvest (Tieghan Gerard)

This Instagram food account is owned by a young woman named Tieghan Gerard. The cohesive aesthetic of her Instagram feed makes it stand out from the crowd. She is one of the famous trending celebs with over 3 million Instagram followers.

She is also the New York Times best-selling author of Super Simple Cookbook. Her content encourages people to try something new using the complete taste of ingredients. Her engaging food blog consists of recipes made with real ingredients and with the stories of her growing up in a big family.

@feelgoodfoodie (Yumna)

This Instagram food page was created by Yumna Jawad as a photo-sharing page which transitioned into a food blogging page. The Instagram food account now has over 2.7 million Instagram followers where Yumna shares amazing healthy recipes with a touch of the middle east to reflect her heritage. She also promotes clean eating by making every dish real and pure. That’s what makes her recipes different from others.

With most of her posts, she shares in-depth details about the recipes and in her Instagram bio, a link to her blogging page is attached where you will find all her recipes with natural and fat-free ingredients.

@minimalistbaker

Minimalist Baker is yet another mind-blowing Instagram page that food lovers should follow. This account is run by a Portland-based married couple, John and Dana Schultz. As their Instagram bio says you just need 10 ingredients, 1 bowl, and 30 minutes to prepare amazing recipes and this is what their name suggests “minimalist”.

Though their account is not limited to baking but a whole lot of recipes of different types. They also have a variety of special recipes for vegans. You can get access to full recipes on their website which is linked to their Instagram bio.

@skinnytaste (Skinnytaste Healthy Recipes)

As the name suggests, this Instagram page posts delicious recipes with increased health factors and no unhealthy calories. SkinnyTaste was started by Gina Homolka who is one of the best healthy food bloggers on Instagram. Besides, she has written 5 amazing cookbooks with health factors being the top priority in each one of them.

SkinnyTaste has nearly 1.7 million followers on Instagram. If you are looking to learn some healthy and delicious recipes then you should definitely follow her on Instagram. She believes in creating recipes with no calories to maintain a healthy lifestyle. There are also various special recipes posted on her Instagram account.

@thenaughtyfork (Sam Schnur)

If you are a food lover then you can’t skip following Sam Schnur’s Instagram account. She is one of the top food influencers and is ranked among the Forbes 30 Under 30. Her Instagram feed is full of amazing food recipes and reviews.

Her website and Instagram account show you a compiled list of the best food and drinks around Miami. You will also find some amazing recipes on her website. There is also a “Round Up’s” section which shows a compiled list of events happening in your area.

@cookinwithmima (Mariam)

This Instagram food account is run by a single empowered woman, Mariam Ezzeddine. She turned her passion into a career as she has a Criminal Justice degree but nothing could stop her from becoming one of the top food influencers in the world. She taught herself to cook and started her own Instagram account which now has more than 2 million followers.

She also has her own website where she posts simple but amazing recipes. Her Instagram account is gaining popularity day by day because of her food content and simple recipes which can be easily prepared by following the detailed instructions.

There you have it! These were some of the best Instagram food accounts that post content you don’t want to miss. You can get inspiration from these food influencers if you are struggling to grow your own food profile.

Instagram is one of the best ways to gain fame, you just need to know the right tricks to increase your engagements. Keep yourself updated by following the above-outlined food celebs and learn from them to create your own Instagram marketing strategy. So, stop waiting and click the follow button!