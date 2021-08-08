8 Killed In Fresh Benue Attack

At least eight people have been killed in Yelewta community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said the killings occurred when traders were closing for the day.

Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, told newsmen in Makurdi by telephone that the victims were hacked to death.

Aba said it was Yelewta market day and that the people had hardly closed for the day when the gun-welding invaders pounced on them, killing eight on the spot.

“It was a market day and the people were still busy doing their business when they (attackers) launched the attack, shooting guns everywhere. In the end, eight people were killed, one abducted and has not been seen up till now,” he said.

The chairman added that the injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Contacted, the State Secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ibrahim Galma, said he was not aware of any such development.

He also distanced members of his association from the killings.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that six people were killed by gunmen.

She said, “Yesterday, 24th August, 2021, at about 7:45pm, the police got information that unknown gunmen invaded Yelwata community and attacked the first compound that is nearest to the forest.

“The policemen who were immediately sent to the area were able to repel them but regrettably before the police arrived, the gunmen had shot six persons they met in the first house.

“The police took the six persons to the hospital and they were confirmed dead on arrival while two other person were still receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Anene added that the Commissioner of Police, Akingbola Olatunji, has visited the community to condole with families who lost loved ones.

He assured Yelwata community that the command will continue to support them.