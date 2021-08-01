A Sex-starved Marriage Is Heading For Destruction – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo has a message for married couples on how to sustain their marriage.

On the official Instagram page of David Oyedepo Ministries, a post reads:

“A sex-starved marriage is heading for destruction; spouses should be available for each other, otherwise there will be a tendency to go where they would be accepted because the burning must be satisfied.”

Read Also: ‘I Refused Moving To US In 1987,’ Oyedepo Knocks Nigerians Rushing Abroad To Do Menial Jobs

Information Nigeria recalls that Bishop Oyedepo shared his view on relocating abroad for greener pastures.

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide said that he refused to move to the United States in 1987 as he castigated those who are eager to leave Nigeria for overseas.