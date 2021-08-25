Abdulsalami Calls For Renewed Efforts To Tackle Insurgency

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has called for renewed efforts to end the current spate of insecurity in the country, lamenting that the spate has become worrisome.

He made this call when officials of the Niger state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a visit at his Hilltop home in Minna.

The former military leader stated that it was worrisome that people could no longer sleep without being attacked on daily basis by criminal armed men.

“If you want to travel from one point to another, you will start to have worries; we pray that Allah will bring the solution because he has promised that there is no hardship without a solution.”

General Abubakar also charged the journalists on ethical reporting, and to desist from misinforming the public especially on matters of security.