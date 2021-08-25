Actor Alex Ekubo Allegedly Breaks Up With Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu 3 Months To Their Wedding

Damilola Ayomide
Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has allegedly called things off with his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

A look at Fancy Acholonu’s Instagram page shows that she is no longer following the actor.

Fancy has also deleted all photos of the movie star on her page. She has also deleted their joint page FalexxForever.

However, Alex Ekubo still has photos and videos from their proposal and engagement on his page. He is also still following her on Instagram.

Alex proposed to Fancy in Los Angeles, United States of America in May 2021.

The couple were both scheduled to walk down the aisle in November.

 

