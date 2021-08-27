Actor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, Confirms Their Breakup

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo‘s fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has confirmed their breakup in a new Instagram post.

Fancy wrote that she has called off the wedding and has also ended her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.

The post reads:

“Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”