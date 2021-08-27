Actor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, Confirms Their Breakup

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Actor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, Confirms Their Breakup
Actor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, Confirms Their Breakup

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo‘s fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has confirmed their breakup in a new Instagram post.

Fancy wrote that she has called off the wedding and has also ended her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.

Read AlsoAlex Ekubo and his girlfriend, Fancy celebrate her birthday in Paris (Photos)

The post reads:

Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself, because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here