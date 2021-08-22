Actor Nosa Rex Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, also known as Baba Rex, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife.

The actor shared pictures of both of them together and wrote the number of things he is thankful for regarding their marriage.

His caption reads:

“Happy wedding Anniversary to us. 6years down and forever to go @nma_kocha my world best ❤️ Thank you for loving me. Thank you for accepting all my rubbish. Thank you for staying with me. Thank you for giving me beautiful children.

Thank you for making me a better man.Thank you for not putting pressure on me when things were rough. Thank you for believing in my dreams. Thank you for believing in my craft. Thank you for supporting my career. I can go on and on hellooooo I pray God will bless our union forever. #happyanniversary #6years #nosarex,” he wrote.