Actress Biola Adebayo Bags Face Of Nollywood Award

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has taken to Instagram to appreciate her fans following her latest achievement as the Face of Nollywood at the City people Awards.

The actress thanked her critics because they taught her to be a better person.

The actress mentioned that the prayers of her fans, family, friends and colleagues across the globe are working for her and she appreciates them.

Read Also: I Used To Hawk Bread To Pay My School Fees – Actress Biola Adebayo

In her words:

“FACE OF NOLLYWOOD 2021… CITY PEOPLE AWARDS…. Thank you @citypeopletv @seyekehinde and all the entire team, I appreciate this a whole lot. Thank you to everyone who has a good impact in my life … Thank you to those who also have a bad impact, you’ve thought me to be a better person.

God, I celebrate my win again today and I say “THANK YOU ABBA FATHER “ you’ve helped me thus far and I know you’re with me helping me till the end of time. I’m grateful oh Lord for this great GRACE. To all my family, friends, colleagues and fans across the globe, I appreciate you all, I say thank you for every opportunity, love, encouragement and all your prayers….they’re indeed working for me. God bless you all. Thank you”