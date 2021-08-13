Actress Destiny Etiko Gifts Herself A Mansion For Her Birthday

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has bought herself a mansion to celebrate herself on her birthday.

The movie star who clocked 32 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 shared the news with her fans and followers.

Posting a photo of the mansion, the curvy actress wrote:

“A BIRTHDAY GIFT FROM ME TO ME 🎉💃Thank u Jesus 🙏🙌”

The actress had shared stunning pictures of herself on Thursday on her page as she celebrated herself for clocking a new age.

“In the book of DESTINY chapter ETIKO verses CHINEMELUM I woke up and showed up after a successful journey of 365 days,Grace was evidently visible and our all loving and merciful God was the chief pilot that effected my constant win.Lord I am impressively grateful for your mercies.🙌🙌🙌🙌😍✨✨✨✨✨✨ DRAMA DOLL IS + 1,” she wrote.