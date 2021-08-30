Actress Jumoke Odetola Emerges Nollywood Actress Of The Year

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola, has expressed gratitude after emerging winner as Nollywood Actress of the Year (Yoruba) at City People Awards.

Taking to her Instagram page to appreciate the organizers of the awards and her fans, the movie star said that she dedicated the award to everyone that loves her like family.

Read Also: Jumoke Odetola Involved In Husband Snatching Scandal (Details)

Sharing photos from the award ceremony, Jumoke wrote;

“CITY PEOPLE BEST ACTRESS OF THE YEAR- Yoruba Thank you, my family. Family isn’t just those related by blood, but everyone who stand in as bloodline… This award is dedicated to my sweet blood sisters and everyone who loves me as family”