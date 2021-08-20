Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 23

Top Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has taken to social media to celebrate her first son, Captain E, as he clocks 23.

The seasoned movie star posted pictures of the musician on her Instagram page and penned a sweet caption to celebrate him on his special day.

The actress wrote:

“Happy birthday to My First son “not First child” 😃 @iamcaptaine ! 🤍 I’m not sure I’ve met a More Focused and Hardworking young Man. May all the Work you do behind closed doors pay off Soon. You’re Loved and Admired more than you know! Keep flying CaptE. Love always ✈️🥂🥰 # 23 #tiycs #maturedman #Wiseman #CoolCalmCalculated”