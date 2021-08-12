Akpabio Restates Commitment To Making Health, Education Accessible In Niger Delta States

Minister Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the Ministry’s commitment towards making education and health easily accessible to rural communities across the Niger Delta region.

Akpabio stated this while commissioning and handing over projects executed by the Ministry in Isiala Mbano and Ikeduru Local Government Areas of Imo state on Thursday.

He stated that the ministry would also empower the youths for a better future.

Akpabio was represented by the Director of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola.

The Minister disclosed that the construction of classroom blocks and Health Centres are being simultaneously developed in the nine states of the region and are at various stages of development.

Akpabio noted that the projects which were in pursuance of the Ministry’s Mandate started in 2017 under the “Quick win Intervention Projects” and was initiated as a palliative approach with the aim of improving the quality of life of the people in the region.

“It is worthy of note that two other completed classroom blocks and health centres furnished and equipped are also being commissioned in Delta and Bayelsa states and, more of this Quick Win Projects are still under construction, while others will commence once the 2022 Appropriation Bill is passed.

“The projects being commissioned today are some of the gains and achievements recorded by the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under the Change Agenda of the Federal Government,” he said.