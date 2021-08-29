Amaechi: Anyone Stealing Under Buhari Is Doing So Quietly

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed that anyone stealing public funds under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing so “quietly”.

He stated this in an interview with Daily Trust.

Amaechi stated that no individual can steal public funds openly under Buhari.

The minister said anyone who is caught stealing in Buhari’s government will face the consequences.

He expressed that the current administration has managed the country’s resources better than previous administrations.

“I want Nigerians to be honest; can you openly take money from this government? I am not saying whether we are corrupt or not,” he said.

“Let us assume we are corrupt, can you openly take money from this government? In the past governments, what happened? You can take money in the streets.

“Corruption was so pervasive that nobody was talking about it. It was not hidden that people completely and openly displayed their wealth.

“Most of those who did that had nothing to do to show for it. They did not have a carpentry shop, but they were billionaires. They did not hide it; but here, if you are stealing, it is done quietly. I am not saying it is good, it is a sin punishable.

“In the previous government you could steal and you won’t be caught. If you were caught, there won’t be consequences. But in this government, if you steal there are consequences.”