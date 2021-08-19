Anambra Poll: INEC Lists Soludo As APGA Candidate, Excludes PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published a revised list of candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

In the list released on Thursday, the commission replaced Michael Umeoji with Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

INEC, however, still excluded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the list of cleared candidates for the poll.

In the list published on July 16, Umeoji was listed as the candidate for APGA.

But in a ruling on July 19, a federal high court in Awka, the Anambra capital, affirmed Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

Also Read: INEC: Multiple Court Orders, Verdicts Threat To 2023 Polls

In a statement on Thursday, INEC’s commissioner for information and voter education Festus Okoye stated that the commission met and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

He stated that the revised list of candidates is the result of a court order received by the commission on APGA, as well as the substitution of candidates’ names by various political parties.

“The commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra governorship election,” the statement reads.

Okoye added that the final list of candidates will be published on October 7, 2021.