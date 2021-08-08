Another Chibok Schoolgirl Rescued— Zulum

Another Chibok girl has been rescued from captivity, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum said on Saturday.

The rescued girl, Ruth Ngladar Pogu, was married to a Boko Haram fighter and returned with two kids she delivered while in captivity, the Governor said at the Government House in Maiduguri where she was reunited with her mother.

According to statement signed by Zulum’s spokesperson Isa Gusau, Ruth and her apparently repentant husband surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28 at a location in Bama.

Under Zulum’s supervision, security and government officials kept the development secret while trying to contact her parents and association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.

About 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, were kidnapped on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists.