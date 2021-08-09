APC Governors Pass Vote Of Confidence On Buni Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Borno Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The governors stated that the Supreme Court Judgement on the Ondo Governorship Poll gave an expected legal backing to the CECPC of the party.

They made the commendation at a meeting to discuss issues affecting the party.

The meeting took place at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, FCT, and was Chaired by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The governors stated that the CECPC led by governor Buni has done a great job in refocusing the party and making it stronger ahead of the 2023 poll.

The meeting stressed that the backing by the Progressives governors will serve as confirmation of the governors’ determination to back the party through repositioning and strengthening it as its structures are taking shape through the ongoing Congresses.