APC Govs Salute Zulum For Inspirational Leadership

The Progressives Governors Forum has commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for what it described as inspirational leadership.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Birthday Felicitation to His Excellency, Professor Babagana Zulum,” signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency, your entire family and the people of Borno State.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria.

Also Read: Zulum: Surrendered Insurgents Should Not Be Rejected To Avoid Endless War

“Under the leadership of our party, APC and our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your dedication and commitment to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and insecurity in every part of the country.

“Your insightful and resolute passion to mobilise Nigerians towards ending insecurity and managing processes of governance is a source of inspiration.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and re-affirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”