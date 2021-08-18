APC LG Congress Holds Sept 4

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, September 4, 2021 for its local government congress.

This was contained in a terse statement by the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe on Wednesday in Abuja.

Senator Akpanudoedehe indicated that the sale of forms for congress has since begun.

Recall that the party recently conducted its ward congresses which were characterised by irregularities and crisis in some states.

