APGA Will Win Anambra Election – Soludo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has expressed confidence the party will emerge victorious in the November 6 election.

He stated this while addressing party supporters and faithful at the APGA 2021Governorship Campaign Council at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Akwa.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor stated that the ruling party is leading the state from level to level.

“The difference is clear; APGA is that of the people. There are the ones who are coming with a conquering army. They want to conquer Anambra,” the governorship hopeful said.

“We want to win Anambra. APGA will win Anambra, they say their own is to come and take Anambra, Ndi Anambra, are they going to come and take Anambra?” he questioned, with the people replying saying: “No.”

Soludo scored APGA high for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He also commended former Governor Peter Obi, whom he said created the blueprint that enabled Governor Willie Obiano to consolidate on.