At 23, I’m Not Ready To Settle Down – Actress Njideka George

Nollywood actress, Njideka George, who recently clocked 23, has said that marriage is not her priority for now.

The plus-sized movie star shared some aspects of her life during a recent chat with Saturday Sun.

In her words:

“I’m happy for the support I get from my family especially my mum. I’ve always had their support but like I said, it’s been a tough year but their support has made it easier. They take my business like it’s theirs. I’m truly thankful. But honestly, I’m not thinking about marriage or having kids. If the right man comes and it’s God’s will, then I’ll gladly get married. But marriage isn’t on my priority list for now.”

Njideka George maintained that growing her business is her focus.

“I have a business I run, it’s a plus-size fashion line called Dekas Place. Aside being an actor and producer, I’m also a plus-size model. Despite my size, my body is priceless. I have grown to love every part of me – every fold, every curve, and every single part of me. So, all I’m focused on right now is the expansion of me as a brand, and the expansion of my business. Once I achieve this, I’m confident that cars and houses would be peanuts for me,” she said.