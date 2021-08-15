At My Age, I Can’t Run For PDP Chair Again —Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George has distanced himself from contesting the party’s national chairmanship.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the party stated that the party can opt for zoning or otherwise.

Speaking with Sunday PUNCH, the PDP chieftain expressed that what was most important to him was devolution of power from the central government to federating units.

He said age was no longer on his side for the position of the chairmanship of the party.

Also Read: Dokpesi: Only A Northerner Can Win Presidency For PDP In 2023

The PDP chieftain said, “So much is still at stake until the zoning is done (in the PDP). They may zone it or decide to change (from) zoning, but at my age, I don’t want to start running around. As for the party, anybody they want to put there must be somebody of good standing, not just some ambitious, inconsiderate person.

“We want someone who is knowledgeable, committed and dedicated, with a good track record. That is the kind of fellow the party needs now because a new battle is ahead of us.

“For me, the important thing is that the system we are running in this country is not working. We are deceiving ourselves by saying, ‘Get one president from the South, North, or East.’ No! Devolution of power and restructuring are key issues. If we don’t do it, we are deceiving ourselves and wasting our time.”