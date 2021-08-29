Atiku: PDP Crisis Management More Efficient Than APC Government

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed that the crisis management process in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is “more efficient” than the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar spoke on Saturday before the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate of the PDP, who was commenting on the crisis in the opposition party, said the PDP has always overcome its challenges because the party has the “most competent” individuals.

“Don’t be surprised that we always try to overcome our internal crisis because if you look at PDP, it has the most experienced people in this country. Whether in the executive wing, whether in the legislature, whether in party administration, we have the most experienced and competent individuals in this party,” he said.

Also Read: Nigerians Looking Up To PDP For Rescue – Elumelu

“Therefore, PDP’s internal crisis management is far efficient and far better than APC and even the APC government itself.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend and thank everybody who has been involved in trying to resolve the recent crisis, and Nigerians should no longer be in doubt of our sense of patriotism and our sense of commitment to get this country moving again.

“We have been taken aback by the APC government, and we have shown to Nigerians that when we are trusted again, we will do even better than we have done before.”