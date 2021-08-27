Attacks: Nigeria’s Situation Needs Deeper Political, Religious Collaborations – Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has expressed that Nigeria’s current security challenges call for a deeper collaboration between political and religious leaders in the country.

He made the remark during the 3rd Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Intra-Religious Council in Abuja on Thursday.

The SGF explained that religious and traditional leaders must partner with the government to end hostilities in Nigeria.

“The situation in Nigeria today calls for the deepening of political and religious collaboration at all times,” he added.

“As a body, we must continue to build an environment where prejudice, intolerance, violence and other vices will remain alien to our culture and practice.”

He also expressed that Nigerians must continue to live and work as a community, assuring that the Federal Government will continue to give the needed support to “religious and traditional leaders to promote peace and unity in the country”.

“In fact, Mr President is very concerned about the level of insecurity and high cost of living. He is, however, working on how to resolve these issues in the shortest time,” the SGF said.